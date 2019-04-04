Luciano, Loretta M.

Loretta M. (Calontuono) Luciano, 100, of Torrington, CT, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Regal Care. She was the wife of the late Armond Luciano.

Loretta was born November 22, 1918, in Harwinton, CT, daughter of the late Alphonse and Anna (Rinaldi) Calontuono. She was employed by S & H Redemption Center as a clerk until her retirement. She was a member of the St. Peter Holy Rosary Society and of the Sullivan Senior Center.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony Luciano (Marlene) of Torrington, CT, Raymond Luciano (Karen) of Ellington, CT; one daughter, Beverly Michaud (Matthew) of Torrington, CT; one sister, Irene Fusco of Torrington; four grandchildren, Lisa Luciano, Marla DiGiorgi (David), Jennifer Maranzano (Keith), Amanda O'Brien (Anthony); one great-granddaughter, Olivia O'Brien, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Palantonio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, to St. Peter Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 107 East Main St., Torrington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Friday morning, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the (donations.diabetes.org) or to ( ). Condolences may be sent to Loretta's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 4, 2019