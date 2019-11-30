|
|
Seiser, Lorraine
Lorraine Gloria Seiser (Martin), 89, of Torrington, CT, died on November 27, 2019., Lorraine was the wife of the late Robert Seiser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 160 Main St., Torrington. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and also Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.
To view an complete obituary or to send condolences to the Seiser family, please visit www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 1, 2019