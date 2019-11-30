Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Seiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Seiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Seiser Obituary
Seiser, Lorraine
Lorraine Gloria Seiser (Martin), 89, of Torrington, CT, died on November 27, 2019., Lorraine was the wife of the late Robert Seiser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church (St. John Paul the Great Parish), 160 Main St., Torrington. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and also Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.
To view an complete obituary or to send condolences to the Seiser family, please visit www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -