Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Lorraine Useforge


1933 - 2020
Lorraine Useforge Obituary
Useforge, Lorraine
WINSTED –
USEFORGE. Lorraine Useforge, 86, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles Useforge. Born March 11, 1933 in Winsted; the daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Lemelin) Beaudoin. Lorraine was a graduate of Gilbert School and worked for Dr. Sweeney as a dental hygienist in Winsted and also worked for Dr. Church. She loved being outdoors, gardening, watching birds and spending time with her family. She was very close to all especially her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Turner and husband Charles of Florida, a brother, Thomas Beaudoin and wife Carol of Barkhamsted and many nieces and nephews, Jim Beaudoin, Roberta Lamb, Barbara Beaudoin, Eric Sousa, Stephen Sousa and Leslie Evans; longtime family friend, Joyce Youmatz and husband Alfred. Predeceased by her sisters, Yvonne Beaudoin, Bernadette Gandy, a brother, Normand Beaudoin as well as longtime family friends, Sophie and Phil Silverio. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 4 – 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Lorraine's family would like to thank the staff at Valerie Manor for their compassion and exceptional care given to her. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 28, 2020
