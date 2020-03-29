|
STURM, LOUELLA
STURM – Louella Neline Sturm, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with her youngest son by her side. Born February 13, 1938 in Venice Beach, CA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Fitzgerald and Ada Mae Yetter. Louella was born and raised into a strong military family that travelled the United States and the world. She spent formative time in her youth in the Philippines post-WWII during very challenging times. These childhood experiences instilled within her a strong sense of patriotism and love of country and the US military. As a Navy, then Air Force spouse, Louella lived in a number of places in America and the world, including Virginia, Montana, Japan, Wyoming, Colorado, California, Arizona, Texas, and New York. She was an active member and Treasurer of the V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary in upper state NY. In her teens and twenties, she worked at Willard State Hospital in NY as a Staff Attendant, was a store detective on various military bases throughout the United States and was a Dental Assistant and bank teller for many years. In Winsted, she founded a single's club, "The Foothills Singles," successfully matching up several couples - one in fact even named their daughter after her. When her son Ron was a year old, she published a book entitled "The Mental Hospital Nightmare," chronicling her experiences working at Willard State Hospital; she later republished it under the title "Gone but not Forgotten." At the time of original publishing, she was interviewed by many radio and television stations in Wyoming. She will be deeply missed, and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor and love of travel and adventure. She is survived by her three sons, Ron Sturm and wife Brenda of Weatogue, Tim Warne and wife Terri and Randy Warne and wife Gloria, all of NY; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Billie Hurd of Washington; former husband and loving friend and life partner, Edward Sturm of Winsted; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Cliff Yetter and a sister, Lori Ripley. Graveside services will be held at Forest View Cemetery, Winsted on Saturday, April 4th at 11 a.m. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 30, 2020