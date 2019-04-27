NIGRI, LUCY

GRANBY – Lucy L. (Di Martino) Nigri, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Amico) Di Martino of Winsted on November 25, 1937; she was born on her grandfather, Dominic Amico's 60th birthday, Thanksgiving day and her aunt Lucy (Amico) Ruby's wedding day. She was the widow of John F. Nigri, Jr. Lucy leaves her son, John F. Nigri, III, and his wife Tracy Ariel; his children, Thomas and Cecelia Nigri; his stepchildren, Ryan and Cassidy Gemme; all of Granby; nieces, Dona Thompson and Roseann Conliffe and nephews, James Di Martino and Richard Di Martino, all of FL. She was predeceased by her brothers, James Di Martino and Dominic Di Martino. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Winsted at 11 AM. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: The . Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com. Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary