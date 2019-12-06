|
Derwitsch, Margaret
Margaret Jean (Maville) Derwitsch passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30th at Litchfield Woods, following a brief illness. She was 90 years old.
Born in Torrington, CT on February 24th, 1929, she was the daughter of Arsene and Margaret (Rockefeller) Maville.
Jean grew up in Torrington and was the oldest of 5 children and graduated from Torrington High School in 1948 with high honors. She was employed by the City of Torrington in the Assessor's office and enjoyed a long career there, until her retirement. Jean truly enjoyed the arts and music. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where
she loved singing in the choir. Later in life she was also a member of the Belles and Beaus senior musical group.
Jean was married on July sth, 1953 to Franz Derwitsch, who passed in 2005. She was preceded in death by 1 brother Robert Maville and 2 sisters, Mary Jean Scoville and Marsene Dougal. She is survived by 2 sisters, Joyce Bodner and Janet Jullian both of Torrington. Jean is also survived by her 5 children and their spouse's, Fredric (Ellen Brawner) Derwitsch of Melbourne, FL, Richard (Rosemary Roast) Derwitsch of Winsted, CT, Erica (Jay) Tyer of Holden, MA, Heidi (Thomas) Bozak of Torrington CT and Frank Derwitsch of Torrington, CT. Jean also leaves 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held at St Paul's Lutheran Church at 837 Charles St in Torrington, CT from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on December 14th, 2019. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Music Fund at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. www.phalenfuneral.com
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 7, 2019