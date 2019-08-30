|
VERETTO, MARGARET
WINSTED: VERETTO – Margaret "Peggy" Veretto, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born October 8, 1940 in North Canaan; the daughter of the late Francis and Palma (Consolini) O'Neill. Peggy was a life-long Winsted resident and worked for Northwest Community Bank for over twenty years, retiring as a Branch Manager. She spent her free time supporting her children's scholastic and athletic activities, and once retired enjoyed doing the same things with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed hosting holiday meals for the entire family. She didn't miss a thing when it came to those she loved. She was an avid Red Sox, Duke and UCONN Men's basketball fan. She also enjoyed going to plays, movies and out to dinner. She loved gardening, puzzles and games of any kind. She is survived by her cherished children, Nina Rodriguez and husband Angel of Litchfield, Natalie Noyes and husband Bill of Granby, Leon Veretto and wife Chris of South Windsor and Jason Veretto and husband Mark Ojakian of West Hartford; beloved grandchildren, Jimmy Devanney, Mike Noyes, Joe Noyes, Tyler Veretto and wife Lily and Matt Veretto; as well as two sisters, Lucille Stocking and Rita Blakeney, a sister-in-law, Barbara O'Neill and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis O'Neill. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 5 – 7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/pulfibfou/. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 31, 2019