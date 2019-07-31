|
Cooper, Margery Lawton
Margery Lawton Cooper, 77, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, in St. Augustine, Florida with her loving family by her side following a lengthy illness.
Born in 1941 in Torrington, CT, "Mimi" graduated from Stoneleigh-Burnham School, attended Skidmore College and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and received a Bachelor of Arts from State University at Albany.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barry Cooper of St. Augustine FL, her son, Leverett Cooper and his wife Teresa of Harwinton, CT, and her daughter Sara Cooper of Brooklyn, NY. She leaves a brother, Buck Lawton and his wife Natalie of Bloomfield, CT, and a sister, Marsha Lawton of Seattle, WA. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to Marshall and Henry Cooper, and an aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Margery was employed by Northwestern Connecticut Community College for over 20 years. She first worked as a librarian at the Elizabeth Joyner Learning Center and then as the head of the Publishing Department at the college, where she made many lifelong friends. She also taught Art History courses and developed literary seminars during her years at the College.
Margery was an accomplished and esteemed painter with a well-recognized body of work. She was a prodigious reader, an avid gardener, a fine jewelry maker and a loyal Red Sox fan. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a joyous and generous person who always thought of others before herself.
A memorial service will be held in Connecticut in the autumn.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019