Young, Mariann (Lally)
Mariann (Lally) Young, 68, of Harwinton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30. She was born on May 7, 1951, the daughter of Edward Lally and Genevieve (Keyes). She married Bruce Young on March 6, 1976. Mariann worked for the Walmart Corporation for the last 20+ years and was a volunteer for the Winsted Fire Police. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, fishing and had an amazingly green thumb. She would carry a conversation with anyone willing to lend an ear and was always open to lending a helping hand. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bruce; and two sons David Young (Megan Stewart) and Steven Young (Kristan Young); five grandchildren; Haley, Mason, Charlotte, Spencer and Ava-Lynn.
At this time the family has decided to not have any services. A celebration of life will be at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Mariann, please send to the Winsted Volunteer Fire Police at 27 Elm Street Winsted, CT 06098
Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 26, 2020