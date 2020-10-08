Christopoulos, Marion
Marion Christopoulos, 82, of Simsbury, beloved wife of the late John Christopoulos, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Harry and Mildred (Feltus) Rafos, she was raised in Brooklyn, NY and lived on Long Island and in Litchfield for many years before moving to Simsbury in 2013. She was an active member of St Paul's Lutheran Church, Torrington, where she served quietly and behind the scenes volunteering in the nursery, as a member of the Altar Guild, the Women of ELCA, and Social Concerns Committees. She attended the Women's Community Bible Study at Valley Community Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed her walks, reading, cooking, spending time with her family and at her current church Wintonbury Church in Bloomfield. She leaves her daughters June Burns and her husband Glenn of Plainville and Diane Riendeau and her husband Andre of Tariffville; grandchildren Jonathan and Nathan Riendeau and Olivia and Dwight Burns; several nieces and nephews; and several lifelong friends and their families.
Her family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 3 PM, at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. All guests please wear masks and observe social distancing rules. The service may be viewed Sunday at 3 PM by using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/23976496
Burial on Monday will be private in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 in her memory. For directions or condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com