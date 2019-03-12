Lillis, Sister Marion Paul

Sister Marion Paul Lillis of the Sisters of Mercy died peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary Home in West Hartford. Born and raised in New Haven of the late Michael J. and Mary (Halpin) Lillis, Sister remained a lifelong Connecticut resident. After high school graduation, she worked for a few years before entering the Sisters of Mercy in December of 1942. She professed her vows on June 28, 1945. She received a B.A. from St. Joseph College, now University of St. Joseph. Sister's journey in Mercy mission began in elementary education and lasted for 56 years. She loved teaching school and missed it during summer recesses. She challenged her young elementary school classes to strive for highest levels of academic achievement. Her Mercy journey led her to Catholic parish schools in eight different cities throughout CT including, Hartford, Bridgeport, Danbury, Waterbury and 21 years at St. Steven School in Hamden, before her transition to become a tutor and mentor to scores of additional middle and upper grade students. She was esteemed as a valuable resource in that role until her full retirement in 2001. Her excellent teaching skills effected and affected countless grateful children to whom she gave tireless commitment. As a lifelong reader, she was drawn to provide after school instruction in a reading clinic and at the American School for the Deaf. Her rich sense of humor in combination with a natural Irish wit became hallmarks of her engaging personality. Sister Marion Paul completed her 77 year personal faith journey as a dedicated Sister of Mercy, a woman of deep prayer and heartfelt compassion. Sister was predeceased by her sister Clare and husband Francis Schubert. She is survived by her nieces Michella Brophy, Lauren and husband Karl Palumbo and one grandniece, Caitlin Brophy. She will be sorely missed by her community of Sisters of Mercy and most especially by her dearest friend of nearly 50 years, Sister Janice McFarland RSM. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. St. Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Ave., West Hartford, preceded by calling hours from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Sister's memory are asked to consider Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott St., West Hartford, CT 06110, Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. For directions and condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary