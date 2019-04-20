Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 489-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Rayn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Rayn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Rayn Obituary
Rayn, Marlene
Marlene Ryan, 81, of Torrington, CT, passed away Thursday, April 18, at home after a short illness. She was the wife of the late John T. Ryan. Marlene was born in Torrington on July 13, 1937, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Hickey) and Matthew Hogan. She worked for the Torrington Company for several years and later dedicated her life as an incredible mother and grandmother. She leaves two sons; Glenn Ryan and wife Robin of New Hartford and children Courtney and Ashley, and Paul Ryan and wife Diana of Newington and children Eric and Caroline. She also leaves a brother William Hogan and wife Rita of Harwinton, several nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by sister Rita Fador.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Church with burial following at new Saint Francis Cemetery. Friends may call prior the mass Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 at Phalen Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to McCall Center for Behavioral Health, 58 High St Torrington CT 06790.
www.phalenfuneral.com
phalenfuneral.com
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phalen Funeral Home
Download Now