Marlene Ryan, 81, of Torrington, CT, passed away Thursday, April 18, at home after a short illness. She was the wife of the late John T. Ryan. Marlene was born in Torrington on July 13, 1937, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Hickey) and Matthew Hogan. She worked for the Torrington Company for several years and later dedicated her life as an incredible mother and grandmother. She leaves two sons; Glenn Ryan and wife Robin of New Hartford and children Courtney and Ashley, and Paul Ryan and wife Diana of Newington and children Eric and Caroline. She also leaves a brother William Hogan and wife Rita of Harwinton, several nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by sister Rita Fador.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Church with burial following at new Saint Francis Cemetery. Friends may call prior the mass Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 at Phalen Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to McCall Center for Behavioral Health, 58 High St Torrington CT 06790.

