MATZKO, MARTHA
TORRINGTON - Martha "MeeMee" C. Matzko, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Wallace Matzko for 60 years. Born May 9, 1933 in Great Barrington, MA; the daughter of the late Harold and Alletta (Brasie) Coons. Martha ran her own women's clothing store for many years called Martha's Flair for Fashion. Mee Mee enjoyed cooking, manhattans, UConn basketball, THS softball games, tag sales, puzzles, and frequent shopping trips. She loved being surrounded by her loved ones and entertaining her family and friends. She also enjoyed working as a waitress locally and in Florida. She leaves a son, Scott Matzko and his wife Lisa of Torrington; and two granddaughters, Chelsea Matzko and husband, Adrian Alexis Ruiz and Sydney Matzko; sister, Polly Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Tracey Matzko; two brothers, Philip Coons and Francis "Mickey" Coons and a sister, Gloria Coons. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 11 a.m.– 12 p.m. with a service at noon. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 8, 2019