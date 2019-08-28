Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Kozlak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Kozlak Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Kozlak Sr. Obituary
Kozlak, Sr., Martin
Torrington- Martin B. Kozlak, Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, Torrington.
Mr. Kozlak was born in Torrington on November 11, 1929, son of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Grinvalsky) Kozlak, and had been a lifelong city resident. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired road constructor, working with O&G and White Oak Construction. Mr. Kozlak was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Torrington. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, and in his younger years, traveling.
Survivors include a son, Martin B. Kozlak, Jr. of Torrington; a daughter, Jean Marie Kozlak of Torrington; his former spouse, Janet H. Kozlak of Torrington; and many nieces and nephews. The last of 9 children, he was predeceased by his siblings.
In keeping with Mr. Kozlak's wishes, there will be no services. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to LARC, 314 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
Download Now