Kozlak, Sr., Martin
Torrington- Martin B. Kozlak, Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, Torrington.
Mr. Kozlak was born in Torrington on November 11, 1929, son of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Grinvalsky) Kozlak, and had been a lifelong city resident. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired road constructor, working with O&G and White Oak Construction. Mr. Kozlak was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Torrington. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, and in his younger years, traveling.
Survivors include a son, Martin B. Kozlak, Jr. of Torrington; a daughter, Jean Marie Kozlak of Torrington; his former spouse, Janet H. Kozlak of Torrington; and many nieces and nephews. The last of 9 children, he was predeceased by his siblings.
In keeping with Mr. Kozlak's wishes, there will be no services. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to LARC, 314 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019