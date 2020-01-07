Home

Mary Bower

Mary Bower Obituary
Bower, Mary
Mary E. Bower, a longtime resident of Norfolk, CT until she moved to an assisted living facility 5 years ago, died in her sleep on December 30, 2019, at the age of 94. She was married to Warren C. Bower for over 40 years until he died in 1989. After they received their doctorates in psychology, she taught at the University of CT for over 20 years. After retirement, they spent their remaining years together between Morris, CT and Tarpon Springs, FL. A longtime Lutheran, she was a loving and caring wife and mother. She is survived by her daughter, Martha, sons David and Lewis, grandsons David and Ryan, and many great-grandchildren. She is greatly loved and will remain in our hearts. Services will be private.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
