MARY D. O'CONNOR, 91, formerly of Holyoke, MA died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 24th at Scarborough Terrace in Scarborough, ME. Born in 1928 to the late Dr. Thomas and Mary (Connery) Dillon, she was raised in Holyoke, MA and graduated from Holyoke High School. After high school she attended and graduated from Saint Joseph College in West Hartford, CT. She married Robert O'Connor in 1955 and they lived and raised their children in western Pennsylvania, western New York, and later Torrington, CT. Mary was an avid reader who also loved cross word puzzles, bridge, and other card games. Her love of books led her to manage a community college bookstore and later open her own bookstore. She enjoyed baking, golf, family vacations, camping trips, birthdays, and especially Christmas, her very favorite time of year. But more than anything, Mary was devoted to her family. She loved her husband, her seven children and their spouses, her 14 grandchildren, and her 3 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband Robert O'Connor, her sisters, Marion Moriarty, Joan Konrad and Alice Hussey, and her brothers, Thomas Dillon, John Dillon, and James Dillon. She is survived by her daughters Catherine O'Connor and her husband John Kelly of Portland, ME, Patricia O'Connor and her husband Brian Treacy of Antigua, Guatemala, and sons Robert O'Connor and his wife Laurie, of Davidson, NC, Matthew O'Connor and his wife Jude Epstein of Hamden, CT, Stephen O'Connor and his wife Gretchen of Guilford, CT, David O'Connor and his wife Mary Pennington of Durham, ME, and Thomas O'Connor and his wife Donna of Waynesboro, PA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Meghan and Dillon Kelly, Caelan Tree and Nathan Treacy, Christopher and Kevin O'Connor, Zachary and Micayla O'Connor, Leo and Maysa O'Connor, and Blair Decker, Sean, Erin, and Rylie O'Connor. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Our Lady of the Cross Catholic Church in Holyoke, MA. Her burial will take place at Saint Rose Cemetery in South Hadley, MA. Calling hours for Mary will be held on Thursday January 30 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb St., South Hadley. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to ALS Association, alsa.org. Please visit curranobrien.com for more details.
Published in Register Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020