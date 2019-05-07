|
|
Gendreau, Mary (Mangione)
Mary (Mangione) Gendreau, 91, formerly of Winsted, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Gendreau. Born on October 21, 1927, in Santa Caterina, Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Carmela (Miserendino) Mangione. Mary is survived by her son, Edward Charles Gendreau, daughter Geralyn G. Kittredge and husband Gary; her granddaughter Shawnna Leigh Antico and husband Erik; grandson Brandt Gendreau Kittredge along with several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her sisters Flora Diulio, Lucy DeSanti, Jenny Diulio, Vanzy (Fran) Gelzinis, and her brother, John Mangione. Friends and family may call at the Maloney Funeral Home, 55 Walnut Street, Winsted from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow at St. Joseph Church at 11:00 a.m. To see the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.maloneyfuneral.com
Published in Register Citizen on May 8, 2019