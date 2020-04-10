Home

Mary J. Ohotnicky

Ohotnicky, Mary J.
Mary J. (Lecchi) Ohotnicky, 96, of Oakville, CT, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank R. Ohotnicky.
Mary was born May 25, 1923, in Torrington, CT, daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Kovach) Lecchi. She served her country with the US Army, as a Second Lieutenant in the Nurse Corps during World War II, honorably discharged on August 19, 1946. She later was employed by Dr. Alfred Reichenbach as a Registered Nurse and Office Manager.
Mary was a member of the Saint Mary School of Nursing Alumni, a member of the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Women's Club, and of the Torrington Elks Club #372. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Torrington Country Club. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
Mary is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Full military final honors will be accorded at private graveside services that have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to Mary's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 11, 2020
