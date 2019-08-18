|
|
MUBAREK, MATILDA
WINSTED – Matilda "Tillie" Mary Mubarek, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Charles G. J. Mubarek. Born December 29, 1929 in Waterbury; the daughter of the late Naim and Adele (Noujaim) Rizk. She is survived by her son, George Mubarek of Winsted and grandson, Jehu Mubarek of West Cornwall. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her children, Charlie, Norm "Buzz" and Adele. Friends may call on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 9 -10:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on the following Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 19, 2019