Gray, Melvin Fred
Thomaston – Melvin Fred Gray, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the husband of Doris (Le Manquais) Gray for 53 years.
Melvin was born on the town farm in Tunbridge, VT on November 30, 1942 to Alexander Berry and Lucille Clarabelle (Witham) Gray. He lived in Tunbridge, Chelsea, and E. Orange, VT until he came to CT at age 16 and lived with his sister and her husband, Richard and Shirley Riley, of Thomaston, when he met the love of his life, Doris. He worked at the former McCullum Die of Plymouth as a tool and die maker and recently of Thomaston Screw Machine. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, feeding the birds, and enjoyed all the wildlife that visited the yard.
Including his wife, Doris, Melvin is survived by his siblings, Robert Gray, and his wife, Hilda, of S. Royalton, VT; Flora Quellia, of S. Royalton, VT; Madeline Green, of Tunbridge, VT; Maxine Aldrich, of Sugarhill, NH; and John Gray, S. Royalton, VT; and many nieces and nephews.
Melvin was predeceased by his siblings, Everitt Gray; Shirley Riley; Sally Howe; and Betty Morse.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lyons Funeral Home, 46 High Street, Thomaston. A funeral home service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be held privately in VT.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 25, 2019