Michael R. Kelly, 72, of Torrington, CT, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte "Charlie" (Eustace) Kelly for 49 years.

Mike was born August 7, 1946, in Waterbury, CT, son of the late William J. and Lorraine (Jackson) Kelly. He was the president/owner of Rescue Link. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, and attended UCONN as a post graduate, with a major in accounting. He then served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era as a tank platoon leader and was awarded the Injim Scout badge while defending the demilitarized zone. Among the other awards and decorations Lieutenant Kelly received upon his honorable discharge in 1971 were the National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Upon his separation from the U.S. Army, he continued to serve his country for 12 years with the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and of the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Michael Kelly, his wife Carrie and their children, Michael and Sarah of Longwood, FL; Christopher Kelly, his wife Jennifer and their children Gavin Michael and Connor of Ellington, CT; James Kelly of Ft. Wayne, IN; Will Kelly, his wife Danielle and their children Arya and Olivia of Baltimore, MD; one daughter, Charlene Orsillo, her husband Rich and their daughter, Caitlyn of Cheshire, CT; one brother, William Kelly and his wife Judy of The Villages, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 11:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (Our Lady of Hope Parish), 14 Birge Park Rd., Harwinton, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery with full military honors accorded. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Torrington Dialysis, 780 Litchfield St., Suite 100, Torrington, CT 06790.