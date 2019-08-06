|
|
Moscaritolo, Michael
Michael Moscaritolo, 89, of Torrington, CT, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at Cook Willow Health Center, Plymouth, CT.
Michael was born January 5, 1930, in Torrington, CT, son of the late Carmine and Philomena (Silano) Moscaritolo. He served his country in the US Army, and later was employed in Torrington by The Warrenton Woolen Mill and then Bank of Boston until his retirement.
He is survived by one brother, Raymond Moscaritolo of Middletown, CT, two nephews Lou Moscaritolo of New Hartford and Tom Moscaritolo of Woodbury, four nieces Mary Lou Smith of Bellows Falls, VT, Shirley Rogers of Torrington, Lisa Moscaritolo of East Berlin, Annette Vinci of Higganum, and several grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carmine and Louis Moscaritolo of Torrington.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Cook-Willow Health Center, 81 Hillside Avenue, Plymouth, CT 06787. Condolences may be sent to Michael's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019