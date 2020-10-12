Pinter , Michael Warren
Michael Warren Pinter left this world September 22, 2020, with a salute and a quote from the Warrior's Prayer, "Sing your death song and die like a hero going home."
Born to Dorothy and Warren Pinter, in Hartford CT in 1951, Mike is survived by his cherished partner of ten years, Cindy Folcik, three children, Megan, Cory and Bethany, from a previous marriage to Laurie Pinter. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and his eight siblings. Mike lived his life in service to others, at home and overseas, serving in the United States Air Force from 1973 – 1990. His favorite assignment was as pilot of the F-15 Eagle.
In childhood he served as an altar boy at the local Catholic church. Later in life he became a senior member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike lived his last 10 years joyfully in Crystal River Village, FL, where he was known as a good neighbor, always there with a helping hand and a few lousy jokes to keep his friends laughing. He loved his family, friends and country and was proud to have served in the military. We will miss him. He was our hero.
A celebration of his life with Full Military Honors is to be held in Crystal River, FL.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.