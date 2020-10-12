1/1
Michael Warren Pinter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pinter , Michael Warren
Michael Warren Pinter left this world September 22, 2020, with a salute and a quote from the Warrior's Prayer, "Sing your death song and die like a hero going home."
Born to Dorothy and Warren Pinter, in Hartford CT in 1951, Mike is survived by his cherished partner of ten years, Cindy Folcik, three children, Megan, Cory and Bethany, from a previous marriage to Laurie Pinter. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and his eight siblings. Mike lived his life in service to others, at home and overseas, serving in the United States Air Force from 1973 – 1990. His favorite assignment was as pilot of the F-15 Eagle.
In childhood he served as an altar boy at the local Catholic church. Later in life he became a senior member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike lived his last 10 years joyfully in Crystal River Village, FL, where he was known as a good neighbor, always there with a helping hand and a few lousy jokes to keep his friends laughing. He loved his family, friends and country and was proud to have served in the military. We will miss him. He was our hero.
A celebration of his life with Full Military Honors is to be held in Crystal River, FL.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RegisterCitizen.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved