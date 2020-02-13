Register Citizen Obituaries
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
Michelle Martin


1970 - 2020
Michelle Martin Obituary
MARTIN, MICHELLE
WINSTED – Michelle M. Martin, 48, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020 at her home. She was born June 26, 1970 in Winsted; the daughter of Patricia (Counihan) Martin of Winsted and the late Noel Martin. She attended Gilbert High School and later received her Associates Degree from SCCC. Michelle was very proud of her time spent in Key West, Florida where she worked as a Transportation Security Agent for TSA. She travelled the world with her family and has visited every continent. She was easy going, happy, a role model with a great smile and she is already missed beyond measure. In addition to her mom who was like a best friend to her, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Trisha Martin of FL; cherished grandson, Leo Patrick Lopez of FL; sister, Lori (Martin) Koplar of Torrington; half brother, Joseph Martin of Winsted; nephew, Cody Koplar; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 3 – 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Feb. 14, 2020
