Williams, Midge
Midge Williams, 91, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. She leaves behind a daughter, Leslie Williams; son, Robert Williams; and her grandchildren, Jennifer Frank and husband David and Ali Williams. She was also blessed with 2 great-grandchildren Josie and Jackson, who were the highlight of her life. There will be a private graveside service in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Midge's honor.
Published in Register Citizen on May 31, 2019