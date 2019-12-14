|
Ortman, Mildred
Mildred Hamm Ortman, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surround by her family. Born on May 28, 1939 to William and Mildred Hamm, she was the only girl in a family of 7 children. Her marriage of 57 years to Edwin Ortman began in June of 1957. They had four children and thus began Mildred's career of wife, mother, caregiver, mentor and friend. She taught us to be strong as individuals. She taught us that family comes first and that we are always strongest as a family. She taught us to care for others, and led by example as evidenced by her volunteer work; PTO, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Winsted Lions Club. She was very proud of her work with the Salvation Army Food Bank, and 25 years with the Open Door. Family first she left the volunteer world to care for her husband until his death in 2014 from Alzheimer's, and after a cancer battle of her own from 2015 to 2017, she was able to relax and let her family care for her. Mildred is survived by her brothers Ray Hamm and Leslie Palmer; and her children, Candee Palmer, Debbie (Marcel) Baril, Dori Ortman-McCarthy, Ed (Melissa) Ortman; grandchildren, Chris (Rista Malanca) Palmer, Rebecca (Andrew Jobin) Collins, Ashley Baril, Ryan Baril, Lexi (Shawn) Varughese, Quinlan McCarthy, Olivia Ortman, Emilie Ortman and great-grandchildren Jennifer Collins, Zachary Collins and Lucas Holda, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Ed and brothers, David, Richard, William and Wally. Friends may call on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 10 – 12 p.m. with a funeral service at noon. Burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you do something kind for someone in Millie's memory. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
