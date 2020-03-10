|
PASSINI, MILDRED
WINSTED - Mildred "Minna" (Raydenbow) Passini, 99, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" Passini for 72 wonderful years. Born August 29, 1920 in Winsted; the daughter of the late Frederick and Grace (Searles) Raydenbow. Together with her husband, they purchased their farm in 1953 and continued to run it until they stopped dairy farming in 1963. In 1984, Bernie and Minna sold the farm to their daughter, Patricia where they both resided until their passing. She leaves her children, Margaret Veronesi of Winsted, Sally (Fred) Wabrek of Winsted, Patricia (Brian Dimock) Passini-Wheeler of Winsted, Steven (Nancy) Passini of Texas and Mary (Joe Cecchinato) Moore of Canaan; grandchildren, Stephen Veronesi, Cynthia Boyle, Tammy Passini, Fred Wabrek, Jr., Mike Passini, Heather Veronesi, Tiffany Wynn, Marcus Moore and Zachary Wheeler; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 5-7 p.m. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Winsted United Methodist Church at 11 AM. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Winsted United Methodist Church and/or Foothills VNA, 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098.
Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020