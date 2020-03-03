|
Shepard, Miner D.
Miner "Dick" Dewitt Shepard, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home.
Dick was born on November 13, 1941, in Torrington, CT, son of the late Arthur J. and Dorothy (Miner) Shepard.
Dick graduated from WAMOGO Regional High School and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut. He went on to pursue his graduate studies at UCONN, the University of Hartford, Central Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University. He was a devoted environmental science and horticultural teacher at Berlin High School for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
Dick was passionate about teaching and education and further pursued those interests through his memberships with the National Education Association, Connecticut Education Association and Berlin Education Association. He was also active in his local education community where he was a former member of the Civitan Club of Torrington International; serving as past treasurer and education officer and was the former communications director for the University of Connecticut Alumni Association, Northwest Hills.
Dick is survived by his first cousin, Elizabeth North Wilson, of Torrington; and her children, Kathy Heider, Nancy Mendonca Jeffrey N. Wilson.
Burial in Hillside Cemetery,Torrington will be private.
Published in Register Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020