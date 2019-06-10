Atwood, Nancy

Nancy Jane (Allen) Atwood went peacefully back to God at home with family around her on Monday, December 17, 2018, at the age of 90, due to stroke complications. A lifelong resident of Winsted, CT, she was the younger daughter of Elizabeth Mary (Heberle) and Raymond Dean Allen. Nancy graduated from The Gilbert School in Winsted in 1946 and started working in the William L. Gilbert Clock Corp., where she met her future husband, John Warren Atwood. They married in 1949 and lived happily together until Warren's passing in 1995. In the early years of their marriage they lived briefly in Illinois, California and Florida while Warren served in the Marines, after which they returned to Winsted to raise their four sons. While raising her boys, Nancy worked as Church Secretary at the Winsted United Methodist Church for several years, and later as a secretary at Alco Dispensing Co. until her retirement in 1993. Over the years she also worked at Connecticut Mutual, various doctors' offices and other businesses. Athletic in her youth, Nancy enjoyed horseback-riding, skiing, and swimming. She spent many treasured hours making memories with family, including summer picnics and holidays with Allen, Rogers and Atwood relatives. Nancy and Warren were longtime supporters and volunteers for the Riverton Fair every autumn. In her later years, Nancy loved spending time with her cats, her sons' families and her grandchildren, and continued to enjoy friends and fellowship at the Winsted United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 80 years. Nancy is survived by her sister Ruth Rogers, 95, of Catskill, NY; her four sons and four grandchildren: Lee, of Manchester, NH; Christopher and his wife Karen (Hoffman), of Mechanicsburg, PA, their daughter Julia Robinson and her husband Joey, of San Mateo, CA; Dean Gregory of Winsted and his children, David Atwood, of Fairbanks, AK; Peter Atwood, of Thomaston, CT; Elizabeth Atwood, of Harwinton, CT; and Timothy and his wife, Terri (Conlon), of East Hartland, CT. Nancy will be greatly missed! Maloney Funeral Home in Winsted will handle arrangements. Memorial donations are kindly directed to any of the following: Winsted United Methodist Church, 630 Main St., Winsted, CT 06098; The Riverton Fair Association, PO Box 303, Riverton, CT 06065; or the Last Post Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 259, Falls Village, CT 06031. A celebration of Life Memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 15th at 12:00 Noon at the Winsted United Methodist Church. There will be a time after the service to talk with family and friends along with a lunch and refreshments. Published in Register Citizen on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary