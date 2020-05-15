Nancy Murphy
Murphy, Nancy
In loving memory of Nancy (Cesnak) Murphy, we are saddened to announce her passing on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1937. She passed away in The Villages, Florida while in the care of hospice memory care.

Published in Register Citizen on May 15, 2020.
