Woodworth, Nathan
Nathan Everett Woodworth, 103, of Simsbury, CT passed away at Avon Health Center on Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was married for 68 years to the late Alice (Hall) Woodworth (2004). He was born in Providence, RI on Nov. 3, 1916 to the late Rev. Albert and Rachel (Green) Woodworth. He lived in Winsted and West Hartford before settling in Simsbury in 1951. He was employed by Allen Mfg. Co. for over 40 years, retiring in 1981. He enjoyed golf, bowling, the Red Sox, Lady Huskies basketball, and time with his family.
He was predeceased by his eldest son, Robert F. Woodworth and by all his siblings; Steve, Elizabeth, Eleanor, John, Zella, Bill and Debbie. He is survived by his children: Paula Ledden, Deborah Majewski (Vincent), Leslie DiBenedetto (Emidio), Neal Woodworth, and Nancy (Booth) Woodworth (Robert, dec'd). He will be greatly missed by his 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. And, he will be missed by his MANY nieces and nephews!
A Celebration of Nate's Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Simsbury United Methodist Church, 799 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nate's name may be made to Avon Health Center Resident Fund, 652 West Avon Rd., Avon, CT 06001. Please visit Nathan's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Register Citizen on Dec. 29, 2019