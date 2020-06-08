Nelson Putnam
Putnam, Nelson
On May 26, 2020 Nelson "Put" Putnam ended his 89-year journey peacefully at his home in Fayston, Vermont with Lucia Roraback Putnam, his wife of 64 years, at his side. Put was born in Rochester, VT on April 12, 1931 to Edith Milner Putnam and Lewis Adrian Putnam. After graduating from Dartmouth College Put worked for many years as a corporate business executive, primarily at Crouse Hinds Inc. and General Electric Corp. in Central New York State and Burlington VT. He and his family resided in Manlius, NY from 1966 until they relocated to Fayston, VT in 1980. Put is survived by his wife Lucia; his five children: Elizabeth Putnam Flint, Robin Putnam Ahmann, Stephen Putnam, Alison Putnam, Scott Putnam and his 13 grandchildren. To read a more complete obituary, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 8, 2020.
