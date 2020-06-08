Nelson Putnam
1931 - 2020
Putnam, Nelson
On May 26, 2020 Nelson "Put" Putnam ended his 89-year journey peacefully at his home in Fayston, Vermont with Lucia Roraback Putnam, his wife of 64 years, at his side. Put was born in Rochester, VT on April 12, 1931 to Edith Milner Putnam and Lewis Adrian Putnam. After graduating from Dartmouth College Put worked for many years as a corporate business executive, primarily at Crouse Hinds Inc. and General Electric Corp. in Central New York State and Burlington VT. He and his family resided in Manlius, NY from 1966 until they relocated to Fayston, VT in 1980. Put is survived by his wife Lucia; his five children: Elizabeth Putnam Flint, Robin Putnam Ahmann, Stephen Putnam, Alison Putnam, Scott Putnam and his 13 grandchildren. To read a more complete obituary, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.

Published in Register Citizen on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Puts passing. I remember all the fun skiing with the family at Labrador and staying at the familys lodge in Waitsfield Vermont. A wonderful and generous man.
Chip DeLine
Friend
June 7, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Putnam family. It's been many, many years but remember Mr. Putnam as being as great as they come. Such a solid man of character.
Tom Haner
Friend
June 7, 2020
He was a good man! He reminded me of the actor Robert Ryan who also went to Dartmouth! A good allround family man!
Larry and Kim (Kelly) Chismark
Friend
June 6, 2020
We new we were in good hands when he was patrolling at Mad River Glen.
Irma Heeter
Friend
June 5, 2020
Lu and family - over the years I have known or been a part of your family, I recall just how much "family" you all were. I enjoyed staying at your home, sharing meals with you, and getting to know you as caring and friendly people. Put was always an even-keeled temperament guy, had a mild tone when speaking, and a formidable man. His stature made him stand out in a crowd, thus making him sought after as "who is that guy" and then for excellent conversation and learning. I will miss him and you all have my condolences.
Pearl Vargas
