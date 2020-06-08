Lu and family - over the years I have known or been a part of your family, I recall just how much "family" you all were. I enjoyed staying at your home, sharing meals with you, and getting to know you as caring and friendly people. Put was always an even-keeled temperament guy, had a mild tone when speaking, and a formidable man. His stature made him stand out in a crowd, thus making him sought after as "who is that guy" and then for excellent conversation and learning. I will miss him and you all have my condolences.

Pearl Vargas