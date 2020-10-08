Rambaldi, Nildo

Nildo Rambaldi, longtime Torrington Real Estate agent/resident, passed away on Sept. 25th at the age of 91, peacefully. Surivived by Neil, Lynn and David+ 4 grandkids, he once donated land starting at the end of Mt. Pleasant Terrace to Washington Ave., now owned by the city, it can never be developed--so the woods my grandfather hunted in, that he played in as a child, as did I and my children, will remain a haven for light and good--forever. Please go visit these woods when you need to find peace; sit by Angel's Rock at the brook, and think of the man who made it all possible. My dad.



