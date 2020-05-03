Norman Schaefer
1935 - 2020
Schaefer, Norman
PLEASANT VALLEY – Norman John Schaefer, 84, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was the husband of Annie (Lambert) Schaefer for 56 years. Born July 15, 1935; the son of the late John and Bertha (Patterson) Schaefer of Riverton. Norman proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the engine room of the USS Charr SS 328 Submarine. He was an accomplished auto mechanic and loved participating car shows, receiving numerous awards. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Beckie Bazzano and husband Joseph, Norman J. Schaefer, Jr., and Craig R. Schaefer and wife Evelyn; three grandchildren, Joseph Bazzano, Sophie Bazzano and Kris Vargas; and a sister, Marilyn Vail and husband Donald. Graveside services at Riverside Cemetery in Pleasant Valley will be private. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

Published in Register Citizen on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
5 Steele Rd
New Hartford, CT 06098
860-379-2897
