Orlando R. D'Aquilla
1927 - 2020
D'Aquilla, Orlando R.
Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Orlando R. D'Aquilla, passed away on September 7, 2020 at age 93. Ron, as he was called by his family and friends, was born in 1927 in Torrington, CT to Virginia and Pasquale D'Aquilla. He served in the Merchant Marine, Navy and Army during World War 2 and the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Norma Testone in 1949 and then joined the Torrington Police Department in 1952 where he proudly served the city of Torrington for 26 years. He ultimately rose to the rank of Chief of Police before retiring in 1978. He continued his public service with the State of Connecticut before moving to Florida to enjoy his well-deserved retirement. Ron enjoyed dancing, socializing with friends, and spending time with his family. He was an incredibly inventive person who was often found puttering around the house and yard and could fix (or improve) anything with duct tape. With a lifetime of service to his country, community, friends, and family he will be remembered most for his sense of humor, generosity, strong sense of duty, and devotion to family. He was preceded in death by Norma, his beloved wife of 70 years and is survived by his son Gary, his wife Cheryl, and their son Kevin as well as his daughter Donna (D'Aquilla) Bethea, and her husband David. Burial services will be determined by the family at a later date.

Published in Register Citizen on Sep. 10, 2020.
