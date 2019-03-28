Amicone, Pasqualina (Sirianni)

Pasqualina (Sirianni) Amicone, 75, of Torrington, CT, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at New Britain General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Vincenzo Amicone for 49 years.

Pasqualina was born February 11, 1944, in Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy, daughter of the late Filippo and Michelina (Piccoli) Sirianni.

In addition to her husband Vincenzo, she is survived by three daughters, Ida Mussen and her husband Lang of New Hartford, CT, Gisella Kulesza and her husband John of Torrington, CT, Gracie Allen and her husband Bob of Torrington, CT; two sisters, Marietta Pettinato, Carolina Sirianni, and one brother Rafaelo Sirianni, all of Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy; her ten grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart: Nicholas, Lucas, Samuel Mussen, Ashleigh, Marisa, Daniella, John Kulesza, Isabelle, Jacob, Chloe Allen; as well as several nieces and nephews. Pasqualina is survived by her sister-in-law, Vittoria and her husband Ennio Savocchia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Church, (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 107 East Main St., Torrington, CT. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at St. Peter Church. Entombment will follow at St. Peter Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington. Condolences may be sent to the Amicone family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com