Cooke, Patricia

Patricia Cooke on June 20, 2019 passed peacefully with her daughter Joanne Cooke and friend Carrie Lapham holding her at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, WI. Born February 15, 1930 the only child of Edmund and Mary Dwan in Torrington, CT.

She was introduced to her husband Joseph Cooke by her Godmother Jane Scovle. After their first date Joseph, went home that night and told his father that he had met the woman he would marry. They were married on September 24, 1949 in Torrington, CT.

Patricia followed Joe as his career had them moving around the country. In the first 25 years of their marriage, they had 19 homes. She had moving down to a science while raising five daughters, only two born in the same city. In 1974, Patricia announced that the next move would be the last. Joe gave her a choice of Front Royal, VA or La Crosse, WI. She chose La Crosse so in 1975, La Crosse became their hometown. Patricia was flipping houses before flipping became a thing.

Preceded in death by Joseph (May 30, 1999), daughter Mary Ellen Ehle (2013), parents Edmund and Mary Dwan, in-laws Joseph and Maggie Cooke, sister-in-law Virginia Cooke Grunewald and brother-in-law Robert Cooke.

Survived by daughters Joanne Cooke (La Crosse) Barbara (Buddy) Davidson, Jane (Dan) Babcock both of Manitowoc and Margaret (John) Mims of Nashville, TN. Grandson Joseph (Ellen) Ehle of Monroe, WI, great-granddaughters Grace and Faith Ehle of Cedar Rapids, IA, great-grandson Milo Ehle of Monroe.

Thank you to the staff at Eagle Crest South for the great care they gave Patricia in the two years she was in Assisted Living.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Torrington, CT. Burial will be in the Old St. Francis Cemetery following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent the Gundersen Medical Foundation or .