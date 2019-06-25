Dufour, Patricia

Patricia A. Dufour, 79, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on June 18, 2019 in Ocala, FL. Patricia was born on May 18, 1940 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Philip and Catherine Golden. She served as the records clerk for the Farmington, CT Police Department.

She moved to Sugar Mill Woods in 1999 from Farmington, CT. Patricia was a member of the Ladies of the Elks Homosassa Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her brother Philip J. Golden, Jr. and a granddaughter Merisa. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Alan E. Dufour of Homosassa, FL; four children, Deborah Toccaline and her husband Lennard of Homosassa, FL, Linda Nelson of Homosassa, FL, Michele Benson and her husband Gordon of Terryville, CT and Edward A. Dufour and his wife Anayansi of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Jamie, Justin, Danielle, Cody and Ryan and four great-grandchildren, Donovan, Alex, Ava and Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .

