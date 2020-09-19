NANNI, PAUL
WINSTED – Paul R. Nanni, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and beloved dog, Dusty. He was the devoted husband of the late Charlotte E. (Kittridge) Nanni for 47 years. He was born in Winsted in his family's homestead on January 25, 1935; the son of the late Secondino and Annunziata (Bianchini) Nanni. Paul spent his life on Upson Avenue both in the home he was born in and the home he built next door, where he and his wife raised their beautiful family. He graduated from The Gilbert School, Class of 1955, and became a talented carpenter and custom home builder. He was a natural mentor who passionately shared his knowledge and skills of carpentry. With his infectious smile, he imparted life lessons and strong work ethics to all who would listen. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, a member of Winchester Knights of Columbus, Council #22, as well as a member of Aerial Ladder in Winsted for two decades. He is survived by his four beloved daughters, Donna Feathers and husband John of Winchester, Nancy Frink of Colebrook, Mary-Jane Ugalde and husband Greg of Burlington and Teresa Shaffer and husband Tom of FL; a brother, Bernie Nanni and wife Bunny of Barkhamsted; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his son, Paul; son-in-law, Keith Frink; and brothers, Frank Nanni, John Nanni, Alfredo Nanni, Anthony Nanni and Richard Nanni. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted, CT from 3 - 6 p.m. following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required. Small groups of people will be allowed in at one time to pay their respects to the family. For the safety of others, if you are not feeling well, please do not attend. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 11 a.m. The church will allow a maximum of 100 people. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P. O. Box 474, Memphis, TN 38101-9958 or Foothills Visiting Nurse and Home Care, Inc., 32 Union Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
.