Thibault, Paula
Torrington - Paula M. Thibault, 51, loving daughter, sister, and mother, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on May 8, 2019
