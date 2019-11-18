Register Citizen Obituaries
Pearl Michaud


1927 - 2019
Pearl Michaud Obituary
MICHAUD, PEARL
WINSTED – Pearl N. (Labbe) Michaud, 92, of Winsted, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1927 in Millinocket, Maine; the daughter of the late Richard and Edna (Ouellette) Labbe. Pearl lived her life filled with family, friends, generosity, kindness, laughter and most of all, love. She profoundly loved her family, her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. We will all miss our sweet Mother, but her spirit and strength lives on in all those who have been touched by her love, conviction, wisdom, selflessness and the beauty of her soul. She is survived by her beloved children, Nadine Vest and husband Todd of Virginia, Philip R. Michaud, Jr., and wife Wendy of Barkhamsted, Dennis Michaud of Connecticut and Laurie Gauthier and husband Randy of Winsted; four grandchildren, Christine (Jason) Joyce of VA, Shaun Vest of VA, Kalyn Michaud of Winsted and Zachary Stearns of Winsted; great-grandchildren, Parker and Emma Pearl Joyce of VA; and a sister, Vina (Virginia) Santos of Waterbury. She was predeceased by her former husband of 37 years, Philip R. Michaud; four sisters, Rella Boucher, Mary Campbell, Stella Tachereau and Gloria Fava; and three brothers, Eugene, Richard and Rodney Labbe. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Register Citizen on Nov. 19, 2019
