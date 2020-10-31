Church, PennyLee
PennyLee Church, 77, of New Hartford, CT, passed away on October 24, 2020. PennyLee was born on July 16, 1943 in Pleasant Valley, CT to Richard and Ruth (Way) Church. She graduated from Northwestern Regional #7 in 1961, and West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1965. PennyLee lived and was a proud teacher in Jackson, NJ for 29 years, as well as a foster parent for numerous children in both New Jersey and Connecticut. PennyLee had a heart of gold and loved helping others in need. She is survived by her sisters Deborah Church and Priscilla Bown (Keith Bown), her children Mindy-Lee and Nicholas Joseph, and foster daughters April, Cindy and Kathy. There will be a Memorial Service at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church at the convenience of the family. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association
, Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, or Jackson (NJ) Education Association Philanthropic Fund.
.