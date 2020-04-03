|
|
Frost, Philip A.
Philip A. Frost, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 11 in Palm Bay, FL, after a year-long series of health struggles tied to diabetes. Philip was born in Torrington, CT on Oct. 14, 1943 to the Late Col. Robert A. and Charlotte (Hamburg) Frost. Philip was a graduate of the Torrington High School class of '62 and worked many years at the Torrington Company. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Gura) Frost; his 3 children, Dawn Osterman of Torrington, Christopher Frost of Palm Bay, Florida and Paul Frost of Cheshire, CT; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Dale and Brandon Osterman, all of Torrington; and great-grandson, Roderick Ladyga of Torrington. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Carol Valliere of Torrington, Emily Decker of Winsted, Catherine Carlino of Hartford and many nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 5, 2020