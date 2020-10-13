Philip Salamacha

Salamacha, Philip
Torrington -- Philip N. "Phil" Salamacha, 63, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Zucco) Salamacha. Friends may call Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington. Those attending calling hours are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services and burial in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington, will be held privately.
To offer an online condolence, please visit gleesonryanfh.com