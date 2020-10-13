1/
Philip Salamacha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salamacha, Philip
Torrington -- Philip N. "Phil" Salamacha, 63, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Zucco) Salamacha. Friends may call Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington. Those attending calling hours are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services and burial in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington, will be held privately.
To offer an online condolence, please visit gleesonryanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Register Citizen on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleeson/Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RegisterCitizen.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved