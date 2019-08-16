Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
Southington, CT
Randel Schmidt Obituary
Randel Schmidt, beloved husband of Eleanor (Hartman) Schmidt, entered eternal life peacefully at his home Tuesday, August 13. Born in Torrington August 26, 1925, he was the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Gibbons) Schmidt. He served in the US Navy during WWII in the Southwest Pacific Theater. He retired as Captain from the Dept. of Corrections in Cheshire. He worked 17 years in security for the Bradley Home in Meriden. He was a member of the Southington Elks Lodge 1669, the Southington Bell City Rifle Club and the VFW Post #10052 in Cheshire.
Ran lived a full life. He was even-tempered, caring, kind, compassionate, respectful, loving and especially humble. He had suffered with some health issues in his later years, particularly neuropathy, which caused him considerable pain. Ran endured quietly and valiantly through these struggles.
Besides his wife of 71 years, he leaves a son, Theodore Schmidt and his wife Andrea of Clinton and a daughter, Helen "Lyn" Schmidt-Heberger and her husband Doug of Meriden. Two grandson's Zachary Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt. He had many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ran was welcomed home by his loving parents and brothers; Wilbur, Arthur, Robert and Henry Schmidt and his nephew Randy Schmidt.
The Celebration of Randel's Life will begin on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with a calling hour until 12:30 p.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Mass will follow at St. Thomas Church at 1 p.m. Randel will be placed in the solitude and protection of God's Earth with military honors at St. Thomas Cemetery after Mass. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions.
Published in Register Citizen on Aug. 17, 2019
