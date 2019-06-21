Register Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloney Funeral Home
55 Walnut Street
Winsted, CT 06098
860-379-3794
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy John Ford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy John Ford Obituary
Ford, Randy John
Randy John Ford peacefully departed life in Torrington, CT at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital on June 11 2019. He was 65, born on June 21 1953 in Yonkers, NY. He lived many years in Winsted, CT and considered Winsted his home town. Randy's friends and acquaintances knew him as an accomplished musician, anchoring many regional bands as the heartbeat of the band. He wrote many songs which received several US copyrights. Randy was also an avid fisherman, hunter and automotive enthusiast. He was Donald and Shirley Ford's son and a fantastic big brother to Diane Cook of Virginia, Jeffrey Ford (predeceased) of Winsted, CT, Glenn and Jennifer Ford of North Granby, CT, Lisa Ford of Southington, CT and Todd Ford of Plainville, CT. Randy is also survived by five wonderful children, India Starr Ford and Dylan Harrison Ford of Winsted, and Randy Ford Jr, Eric Flynn, Jennifer Ford of Torrington. Randy's final wishes are for friends and family to celebrate his life in peace and happiness at Maloney Funeral Home in Winsted, CT on July 6 2019 between 10 a.m. and noon. Randy can be best described in three words: peace, humor and love.
Published in Register Citizen from June 22 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloney Funeral Home
Download Now