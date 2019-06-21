Ford, Randy John

Randy John Ford peacefully departed life in Torrington, CT at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital on June 11 2019. He was 65, born on June 21 1953 in Yonkers, NY. He lived many years in Winsted, CT and considered Winsted his home town. Randy's friends and acquaintances knew him as an accomplished musician, anchoring many regional bands as the heartbeat of the band. He wrote many songs which received several US copyrights. Randy was also an avid fisherman, hunter and automotive enthusiast. He was Donald and Shirley Ford's son and a fantastic big brother to Diane Cook of Virginia, Jeffrey Ford (predeceased) of Winsted, CT, Glenn and Jennifer Ford of North Granby, CT, Lisa Ford of Southington, CT and Todd Ford of Plainville, CT. Randy is also survived by five wonderful children, India Starr Ford and Dylan Harrison Ford of Winsted, and Randy Ford Jr, Eric Flynn, Jennifer Ford of Torrington. Randy's final wishes are for friends and family to celebrate his life in peace and happiness at Maloney Funeral Home in Winsted, CT on July 6 2019 between 10 a.m. and noon. Randy can be best described in three words: peace, humor and love. Published in Register Citizen from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary