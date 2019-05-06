Aube, Rene

Rene Edward Aube, 94, formerly of Torrington, beloved husband of the late Angela Lorusso Aube, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 2. Born in Torrington on July 3, 1924 as the youngest of nine children, Rene was the son of the late Nere and Justina Aube, brother of Jeanne Fodor of Torrington, and brother of the late Paul Aube, Leo Aube, Maurice Aube, Yvonne Johnson, Blanche Morin, Lillian Beyer, and Yvette Colligan. Rene is survived by his daughter Jayne Shedd and husband Steven, and by his son Robert Aube. He also leaves five grandchildren: Adam Shedd and wife Sophina, Andrew Shedd, Kathryn Shedd, Michael Aube, and Jordan Aube, and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rene was a World War II veteran stationed in the Asia Pacific Theater, serving from 1943 to 1946. From 1952 to 1964, he and his wife were owners of Aube's Department Store in Torrington prior to relocating to the Chicago area. From 1964 until 1985, he worked for the Torrington Company and Ingersoll Rand. Rene and Angela returned to Torrington in 1976 and lived there until their retirement to Florida in 1985. He was a longtime member of the Torrington Elks Lodge, joining in 1948 and remaining a member until his death. Rene was an avid sports enthusiast and over the years enjoyed golf and lawn bowling.

Relatives and friends are invited to services on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery in Torrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or .

