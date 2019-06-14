|
DILLON, RICHARD
TORRINGTON – Richard Dillon, Jr., died June 8, 2019. He was the husband of Marie A. (English) Dillon. Born May 31, 1956; the son of the late Richard and June Dillon. Richard served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Richard Dillon, III, Angela Dillon and Thomas Dillon and wife Kendra; a sister, Erina Smith and husband Brian; brothers, Kevin Dillon and wife Ellen, David Dillon and wife Robin and John Dillon and partner Devin; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Matthew Dillon and a sister, Mary Rose Dillon. Funeral services will be on June 22, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted at 11 a.m. with Military Honors. Visit an online at Montano-shea.com.
