Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Maxwell, Richard
Coats, NC- Richard Thomas Maxwell, 46, passed away Monday, November 6, 2018 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in North Carolina.
Friends may call Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, with a service to conclude calling hours at 8:00p.m. Burial will be private.
To view a complete obituary or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in Register Citizen on June 16, 2019
