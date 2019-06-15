|
|
Maxwell, Richard
Coats, NC- Richard Thomas Maxwell, 46, passed away Monday, November 6, 2018 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in North Carolina.
Friends may call Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, with a service to conclude calling hours at 8:00p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Register Citizen on June 16, 2019